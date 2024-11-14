Country Music Star's Ex-Wife Appears To Weigh In On Ugly Failed Relationship

It appears Zach Bryan's ex-wife Rose Madden appeared to weigh in on the drama with Brianna Chickenfry.

The country music singer and podcaster recently broke up in very public fashion, and the fallout has been nothing short of insane.

Chickenfry did a tell-all interview where she claimed she was offered millions to sign an NDA. She refused to and is now airing out plenty of dirty laundry.

It's getting very ugly…..and it appears Madden has chosen a side.

Zach Bryan's ex-wife appears to react to relationship drama.

Bryan and Madden got married in 2020, but the relationship didn't last long. They split the following year, and she's pretty much out of the public eye.

Well, that was until she hopped on TikTok to stir the pot. Madden commented on a video of Dave Portnoy filming diss track lyrics about Bryan calling him a "b*tch," and wrote, "pls, this is comedy gold hahahah."

You can see a screenshot of the comment in the photo below. It has more than 4,000 likes at the time of publication.

Zach Bryan's ex-wife Rose Madden comments on video of Dave Portnoy filming diss track lyrics. (Credit: TikTok/https://www.tiktok.com/@nicolerochellle/video/7436570602959424811)

While it's not much from Madden, it would definitely appear like she enjoyed Portnoy's diss track lyrics. As you can see, her comment is gaining a lot of traction and definitely not going unnoticed.

She doesn't appear to have ever said much about her marriage with Bryan, but this comment is going to garner some attention. 

While we can't confirm it, the fact she gave a thumbs up to a video featuring anti-Zach Bryan lyrics would seem to indicate she's team Chickenfry.

I'm not sure there's any other way to read the situation.

Zach Bryan's ex-wife Rose Madden appeared to weigh in on his drama with Brianna Chickenfry. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

What do you think of the entire situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

