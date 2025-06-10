Country Music Star Pulls Classy Move For Fans With Latest Ticket Prices

Zach Bryan is doing his best to make sure there's an affordable show for fans to attend.

Bryan is one of the biggest names in country music. In fact, he seems like the clear number two guy at the moment, behind only Morgan Wallen.

The "Something in the Orange" singer has no problem selling out every venue he appears in, and that often drives up the secondary ticket market.

However, he's now making a move to keep things cheap.

Zach Bryan makes tickets shockingly cheap.

Well, Zach Bryan is pulling a very classy move for fans, and announced Monday on Instagram that his August 10th show at Red Rocks Amphitheater will have insanely reasonable ticket prices.

"Wasn’t planning on playing this, but a spot opened up and I wanted to play an affordable show for fans.

none of these tickets will be more than 50 bucks plus the fees," the insanely popular singer told his fans.

You can check out the full post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For comparison, his upcoming July show in New Jersey - his next show in America - has tickets starting north of $400.

That's out of the price range of a lot of people, even diehard fans. That's a lot of money. However, tickets being just $50 is something a lot of people can afford.

That's about the cost of two cases of Miller Lite. It's extremely reasonable. You can get the whole crew together if you're in Colorado and want to see Bryan without going broke.

In an era where everyone is cashing in, it's great to see a singer keep things reasonable for his fans. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.