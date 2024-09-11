Country Music Star Releases Incredibly Emotional Music Video Featuring A-List Actor

The music video for Zach Bryan's "Oak Island" is here, and it's exceptional.

The song by the country music superstar tells the story of two brothers - the narrator and the one described - as they take two different paths in life.

The seemingly younger brother finds himself in the wrong crowd, and the narrator fights like hell to straighten him out.

Zach Bryan releases "Oak Island" music video.

It's a pretty sad song about how family members can go down very dark paths. The music video, which was released Tuesday, does a nice job of capturing the spirit and energy of the story.

It also stars A-list actor Casey Affleck. Affleck now joins Matthew McConaughey as legit stars to appear in a music video for a Zach Bryan song.

Check out the awesome music video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's honestly incredible watching Zach Bryan blow up over the past couple years. He's turned into the second biggest name in country music behind Morgan Wallen.

There might even be an argument to be made that he has the top spot. Instead of singing pop-infused songs, he sings songs that often tell very dark and serious stories.

"Oak Island" certainly isn't an exception.

What did you think of the music video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.