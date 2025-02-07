Country Star Teases Two New Emotional Songs, Fans Go Absolutely Crazy: LISTEN

Zach Bryan, once again, has the internet talking after teasing some new music.

The country music star is absolutely cooking up something big, and has regularly teased new music on social media for weeks.

It seems like his split from Brianna Chickenfry sparked a resurgence in his writing. That's directly led to multiple different teases.

That now includes two more songs.

Zach Bryan teases two new songs.

Bryan teased two new songs this week, and I can guarantee you don't want to miss either. The songs are titled "Skin" and "River Road Drive," according to Whiskey Riff. Check out both below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"Skin":

"River Road Drive":

As you'd expect, it didn't take long at all for fans to flood the comments section. Check out some of the comments below:

keep em coming

Thank you!

Impatiently yet patiently waiting on a new EP. Ya never disappoint

Fantastic voice. I hadn’t had a favourite song in years until I heard I remember everything. 🙌 cheers

CAMPFIRE zach is backkk!!!!

Swear I'd tear up at his concert

I am ready for this EP to wreck me

Zachary lane bryan are you kidding me man

This EP is going to heal souls man

Do you even know how to make a bad song

The chickenfry chronicles is going to be such a great album. Holy sh*t.

Release all the songs and do another tour so i can heal my soul

Say whatever you want about Zach Bryan's failed relationship with Brianna Chickenfry, but there's no question at all that the man knows how to make great music.

The only man in country music who moves the needle in a bigger way is Morgan Wallen. Other than that, Zach Bryan is seemingly untouchable, and it's not hard to figure out why.

His songs tell stories. The "I Remember Everything" singer knows how to take listeners on a journey. That's what people crave, and that's what Zach Bryan delivers.

What do you think of Bryan's new songs? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.