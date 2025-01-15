Country Music Star Teases Emotional New Song, Fans Erupt With Reactions: LISTEN

Zach Bryan continues to tease new music.

The popular country singer recently went through a brutally ugly split from Brianna Chickenfry, and just like any failed relationship, you have to find a way to bounce back.

For the incredibly popular country talent, that means creating new music. For Chickenfry, she appears to have chosen the revenge tour route.

Zach Bryan teases another new song.

Bryan has teased a lot of new songs recently, and he recently teased another unreleased song titled "With Heaven on Top."

He dropped a short video of the track on Instagram, and as you'd expect, it immediately went viral.

"And every hard time, song rhyme and friend you’ve got, you’ll have, with Heaven on top (I really fuckn love all my friends)," Bryan captioned the short tease.

Check it out below and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Do we think his fans liked it? The answer is yes, and that should be obvious to everyone who follows his work:

God bless zb and go birds

In some way , I feel your music brings us all together again.

fall in love every time I hear your voice

This one is it, love it Zach

Ty for making music — btw your music is the only music that my 10 month old loves. Sun to Me is his favorite

The world is finally healing, we’re back ladies and gentlemen

Please don’t ever stop making music.. I need your songs!

MORE MUSIC PLEASE

Your music has been on repeat for 2 years now

I've been listening to Zach Bryan for a while now, and the world needs more music like this. Music that, whenever you listen to it, you can relate to what is being sung, as it melts away any other thoughts you had before.

No matter what you think about his fallout with Chickenfry, the man is outrageously talented when it comes to making country music songs.

Unlike the pop garbage that tinfectedhe genre for years, his songs actually tell stories and can take you on wild roller coaster rides.

That's what fans are craving.

It should be interesting to see what Bryan cooks up next. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.