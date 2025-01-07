Country Music Star Teases New Song, Immediately Goes Viral

Zach Bryan was cooking on Instagram with his latest song tease.

Bryan's ex-girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry has been going viral since her Sunday appearance at the Golden Globes in an outfit that generated plenty of attention.

Naturally, he had to figure out a way to get the spotlight back on himself, and his strategy involved some new music.

Zach Bryan teases new music.

The popular country music singer - who is probably second in the industry right now behind only Morgan Wallen - posted an Instagram video in the early Tuesday morning hours of a song that hasn't been released.

It's worth noting that he turned the comments off, but that hardly stopped the video from going viral. It's been liked more than 50,000 times as of publication.

Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While Bryan and Chickenfry might have gone through a brutally ugly breakup, both seem to be doing just fine to get things started in 2025.

Chickenfry is dominating the Golden Globes and Zach Bryan continues to show he's a legit talent in the country music world.

No matter what you think of the failed relationship, you can't deny the man is very skilled.

It will be interesting to see what Bryan cooks up next. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.