Country Star Sets Internet On Fire With New Song, Fans Go Wild: LISTEN

Zach Bryan has the internet cruising after dropping a new song on Friday.

Bryan is one of the most popular singers on the planet, and he's probably the second most-popular man in country music.

The only name who is bigger is Morgan Wallen. However, Bryan absolutely has the star power to sell out stadiums in any city he performs in.

The man is incredibly impressive.

Zach Bryan releases new song "Madeline."

Bryan released his new song "Madeline" with Gabriella Rose for his millions of fans on Friday, and it definitely doesn't disappoint.

It's exactly what fans have come to love about the music superstar. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long for fans to rush in and show their support for Bryan's latest work:

Zach keeps saving my life. Thanks for finally releasing it🔥

Always makes my day when he drops ❤

Let's goooo Zach!

Man oh man been waiting a long time for him to drop again

W song Zach keep up the good work

Never misses

woooowww

Did Zach Bryan do it again or did he do it again? The answer is yes. The man's ability to take listeners on journeys and emotional roller coasters remains unmatched.

He has people all up in their feelings on this fine Friday in America. Wouldn't have it any other way.

What do you think of his new song? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.