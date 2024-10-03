Country Music Star's Girlfriend Address Relationship Rumors

Brianna Chickenfry is clearing the air over concerns she might have split from Zach Bryan.

The popular podcaster and country music superstar have become a bit of a power couple, but fans apparently started to get concerned after Bryan nuked his Twitter and the pair weren't posting much of each other on Instagram.

So, did the duo decide to go their separate ways or are people on the internet overreacting and reaching with conspiracy theories?

Brianna Chickenfry addresses Zach Bryan breakup speculation.

The answer is in, and Chickenfry (real name Brianna LaPaglia) made it clear that the two are still absolutely dating when asked about it.

"I don’t want to speak for Zach, but he kind of spoke for himself on Instagram. But he’s just going through a lot of personal sh*t I feel like I’m taking the brunt of it…It was a bad week where we – I mean, it’s crazy that we don’t post each other for a week, it’s like it took the internet by storm. But he was going through a lot of personal stuff and I went home and just separated. And I mean, we’re together now and everything’s okay," she explained on the "BFFs" podcast.

You can watch her full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There you have it, folks. The rumors and speculation of a breakup due to *checks notes* not enough photos being shared and Bryan taking down his Twitter is all wrong.

Welcome to 2024. A power couple doesn't share daily updates, and apparently that's justification for people to wonder if they're even still dating.

What a wild time to be alive. People breaking down relationships like it's the Zapruder film will never not be funny to me.

My last Instagram post featuring my fiancée was back on August 4th. Is that too long? Not long enough between posts? What are the rules?

Leave the happy couple alone, and let them live their lives. There doesn't appear to be any coverup here, and there's no reason to pretend there is. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.