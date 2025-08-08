Country Star Stuns Fans With New Song, Reactions Flood In: LISTEN

Zach Bryan teamed up with the Kings of Leon for a new song.

Zach Bryan dropped new music on Friday for his fans, and it definitely didn't disappoint.

Bryan is a legit mega-star in the music world, and anyone who says otherwise simply has no idea what they're talking about.

Very few talents are capable of selling out stadiums in any city they visit. Yet, Bryan does it with ease, and even has international appeal.

That puts him in an extremely elite group. The popular country talent songs tell stories, take listeners on journeys and can often be emotional roller coasters.

Zach Bryan releases new song "Bowery."

Bryan released his new song "Bowery" (featuring Kings of Leon) early Friday morning, and it certainly appears it's going to be his next big hit.

It didn't take long at all for fans to flood into the comments section on YouTube and show him some love:

Such a good songwriter, most collaborations between big artists feel rushed or clash sounds but with Zack Bryan he seems to find the perfect balance to complement whoever he’s playing with.

babe wake up Zach just dropped a new song

GUYS WAKE UP ZACH DROPPED!!!!!!!!!! LETSSSSS GOOOO!!!!

never expected this collab. What a surprise!

The shear volume of great songs that Zach puts out speaks so much about his talent and passion. Thank you, Zach and all the other artists who collaborated with him!

Zach dropped. World stopped. Hearts stopped.

Started listening to Zach this year and he is truly the most talented artist of this generation.

Zach keeps climbing to new highs

Amazing !!!! Never liked country much until Zach

All this guy does is hit homers, what a stud

Talk about a perfect song for August

You can always count on the internet going wild whenever ZB drops new music, and that's exactly what's happening with his new song "Bowery."

The 29-year-old singer is outrageously talented, and he puts his talent on display over and over again.

