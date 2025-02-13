Zach Bryan May Make U.S. Concert History In Ann Arbor

Country star and Navy veteran Zach Bryan may be on his way to a record night at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The 28-year-old announced yesterday that he will in September be playing the first ever outside stadium show at the University of Michigan's stadium - the largest by seating capacity in the Western Hemisphere.

UNIV. OF MICHIGAN GEARING UP FOR RECORD-SETTING CROWD

Beginning Friday, February 14th, fans will be able to purchase tickets for what will not only be a historic night for the state of Michigan, but could very well also be the largest outdoor stadium concert in U.S. history.

With a 107,601 capacity and whatever temporary seating is set up for the show, the concert could draw more than George Strait's record-setting performance last year, when 110,905 fans packed Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station.

The Grammy Award-winning Bryan will be joined by fellow Grammy winner John Mayer, as well as Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentleman, and Joshua Sloane.

The show is scheduled for September 27th - right at the start of the new semester for all Wolverines students to attend and go absolutely wild for, as well as music fans across the country and possibly the world. Michigan's football team has a bye that week, allowing the University nearly two weeks to load and unload the production for the show.

JOHN MAYER WILL BE PERFORMING AS WELL

Michigan's Stadium is the third-largest outdoor venue in the world, but it's never hosted a concert. One reason for that is the stadium's lone, small tunnel which has made it difficult to bring in the necessary staging for a

"We have been studying and evaluating what it takes to host a concert at Michigan Stadium for a couple of years and today marks that next step in the venture with great partners," University of Michigan's Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement.

To think that just a few years ago, I saw Zach Bryan perform in front of 2,500 people and now he's gearing up for 100,000+ attended shows?

That's the music version of the American Dream right there. Let's go!

