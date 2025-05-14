Country Music Star Reportedly Reaches Music Deal Worth Jaw-Dropping Amount Of Money

Country music star Zach Bryan reportedly has reached an insane new music deal.

Bryan is one of the top three names in country music at the moment, along with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green.

He's one of the very few acts capable of selling out stadiums in any city he visits, and his music record speaks for itself.

The "Something in the Orange" singer has gone platinum many times since blasting onto the scene. Now, he's going to be very wealthy.

Zach Bryan reportedly reaches incredible music deal.

Bryan reached a pair of new music deals worth a staggering $350 million, according to a Variety report from earlier in May.

The deals include a new deal with Warner Records and he's "sold or is in the process of selling his publishing catalog," according to the Variety report.

It's believed the new record deal with Warner Records is for a pair of new albums. Variety reported the Merrit Group is the likely buyer of the publishing catalog.

For comparison, Patrick Mahomes' current NFL contract has the largest total value in the league at $450 million. Josh Allen is second at $330 million. That means Zach Bryan's deal is bigger than every player in the NFL, besides the Chiefs star.

He was already rich after years of success, but this takes things to a totally different level. We're talking about generational levels of wealth.

There's no doubt the country star has certainly earned getting paid. Again, the man is one of the few people in America who can have an entire stadium rocking, and it's because his music actually tells stories.

His songs take people on a journey. It's not pop garbage.

Hopefully, Zach Bryan continues to pump out great music. It's what the fans want to see, and it's what he's being paid to do. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.