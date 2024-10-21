YouTubeTV BLASTED For Forcing The WNBA On Americans In Multiview

YouTubeTV, we have a problem.

Millions of TV viewers who cut the cord over the years because they heard how great the YouTubeTV experience is/was got a lesson in being pawns Sunday night when they sat down to what they thought would be a split screen of the Jets-Steelers and Mets-Dodgers games.

There's no denying that multiview, YouTubeTV's split-screen option, is one of the greatest inventions known to mankind.

But, last night, it was weaponized against mankind.

YouTubeTV, which sponsored the WNBA Finals, forced viewers to watch the WNBA Finals in multiview along with the NFL and the NLCS game.

Needless to say, people are pissed.

Were you given an option to opt out of the WNBA? Hell no you weren't. YouTubeTV had sponsorship all over that product. You'll put the WNBA on your screen and like it.

Did YouTubeTV, who has an estimated 8 million-plus subscribers, game the TV ratings? That's for you to decide. I report, you decide.

The wokes say quit being a misogynist for not wanting the WNBA on your screen

Over on the woke utopia of Reddit, the woks have a message for reasonable people who want to know why viewers can't just watch the sports they want to watch in multiview.

"Then go to a different provider (maybe one who isn’t sponsoring the WNBA finals?) that offers a similar product for a similar price. Oh, wait…," one of the wokes fired back.

"It’s the last WNBA game of the season, just deal with it," another woke wrote.

You get the idea. Instead of allowing the consumer to enjoy a night in front of the TV, the woks wanted to make it absolute hell on those trying to live life.

"Why don’t you just tape up a piece of paper over the women and that way you won’t have to be so triggered?" Affectionate-Pipe330 typed.

We've tried to warn you over and over, the woke mob will not stop until they ruin your life in multiple ways. Let this be a lesson that there's no rest with these people.

