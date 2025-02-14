YouTube TV Subscribers Can Breath Sigh Of Relief After Extension With Paramount

YouTube TV subscribers woke up Friday morning to good news as an eleventh hour deal was made between the streaming platform and Paramount that will allow them to keep channels such as CBS, Comedy Central, MTV and more.

Both parties announced that they had reached a "short-term extension," after contract negotiations continued to fall flat in the weeks leading up to the February 13 deadline.

Throughout Thursday, many YouTube TV subscribers - especially sports fans, were not pleased over rumors of Paramount channels leaving the platform. And the timing couldn't have been worse with The Masters and March Madness just weeks away.

DEAL CAME AT THE LAST MINUTE

"We've reached a short-term extension with Paramount to keep their content on YouTube TV. Subscribers continue to have access to Paramount channels, including CBS," the streaming platform announced late Thursday in a statement.

It's unclear how long the "short-term extension" will last, but it's a positive move for everyone involved after both sides were at odds over carriage fees - a familiar disagreement that we are seeing more and more of, in which, the streaming providers and individual networks are at odds over fees. Last September, Disney channels went dark on DirecTV for over two weeks, which led to viewers not being able to watch college football or Week 1 of Monday Night Football on ESPN. A year prior, DIsney and Charter Communications also went through a similar contract dispute.

PRICES CONTINUE TO GO UP WITH LESS OPTIONS

With more people cord-cutting these days, and individual networks wanting to get paid as much as possible for their exclusive content, you can expect these disputes to continue. Meanwhile, prices will continue to go up. YouTube TV recently increased their price to $82.99 a month, a $10 increase from a previous price hike just a few months earlier.

With many viewers, especially sports fans, now needing subscriptions to a multitude of platforms and services that continue to raise prices, I've asked this basic question: When are we bringing cable back?

The answer would be: If/when agreements like YouTube TV / Paramount and CBS do NOT get made, causing fans to not be able to watch events like The Masters and March Madness. Fortunately, that doesn't appear to be happening this year.

