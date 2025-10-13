Is Your Girlfriend Not Turning Down Her Older, Richer, Better Looking Married Boss Really A Reason To Break Up

So many out there are eager to throw their relationships away at the slightest hint of trouble. Perhaps it's my stubborn ways when it comes to matters of the heart, but it doesn’t have to be so black and white.

Why read a few messages back and forth between your girlfriend and her married boss and jump to conclusions? Why throw it all away if you don’t have to? She hasn’t crossed the threshold into physical cheating, not yet anyway.

It's that "not yet anyway" that gives me hope for these two, no matter how panicked he seems to be by the situation. He's stuck and took his issues to the cynics on Reddit.

"I saw messages from my girlfriend’s boss (Older, richer, and better looking than me) trying to have sex with her," he wrote.

"He knows she already has a boyfriend but doesn’t care, and he’s married himself. What’s worse is that she seems to like him too."

His girlfriend doesn't know that he's seen the messages, and he's close to a full meltdown because he says she "didn’t reject his sexual advances either."

He's jumping to conclusions about why she hasn’t already gone through with sleeping with her married boss by assuming it's because she's living with him at the moment and doesn’t have any other place to go.

Caught Between Love and Betrayal: When Messages Mean More Than They Should

"The night he asked her for sex, I'm sure that if I hadn’t slept with her that night, she probably would have done it with him, since there was no sign of rejection in the messages at all," he continued.

"I can’t stand imagining them having sex. I want to stop this, but I’m scared that if I break up with her, she’ll end up sleeping with him. Right now, she’s already doing all kinds of disrespectful things, and I feel like I’m playing a losing game."

What a roller coaster ride this guy's putting himself through. One where it slams into a wall every single time. Maybe she hasn’t slept with her married boss and is playing games with him because she loves you and doesn’t want to get fired.

He's too busy throwing his own pity party for that. He's hurt and doesn’t see any other option but for his girlfriend to hop in bed with him. And what if she does? Is that a valid reason to call it quits? Reddit thinks so, I'm not as convinced.

"I'm addicted to having sex with her," he admits. "She’s very attractive and amazing in bed and it’s making it extremely hard to let go."

If that's the case, then he should wait it out and see what happens. It's not like he's going to lose the love of his life if she sleeps with her boss and she could be doing it all for the both of you.

Think about a possible promotion. Don't let the woman you're addicted to sleeping with go before she has extra walking around money to spend.

It could be you missing out on a good time in the end. Stick around. See how it plays out. She hasn’t stopped getting in bed with you after all. Who knows, the two of you may fall in love one day.