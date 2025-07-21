Is Your Fiancée's Desire To Have Her 'Hoe Phase' Really A Reason To End Your Relationship?

A relationship of 7 years came to an end after a man's fiancée expressed her regret at missing out on her "hoe phase." She made the comment in the middle of a heated argument which led to him packing and leaving.

Despite moving on, he still wonders if he made the right call. Was he an asshole for breaking up with her over something as trivial as a desire by his then-fiancée to have the hoe phase she had missed out on?

The 22-year-old explained what caused him to break up with his middle school/high school sweetheart on Reddit. There would be no wedding bells for this admitted pushover and the once love of his life.

"I am a very laid back person but my ex, I will call her R for anonymity was a very bubbly yet unstable woman. She was raised by higher class parents and had more luxuries in life than I had, which may have contributed to who she is," he wrote.

"Over the years we had quite a few arguments to the point where her family had to get onto her and tell her to stop because they could hear her from many rooms over."

So far we're talking about the typical ups and downs of young love. The arguing the label "unstable" passed around about an ex. She had been warned by her own mother that if things didn’t improve he would leave.

There would be yelling, threats to break up, and then apologies immediately after. She would call him an embarrassment and complain about their boring sex life. Again, stuff that you go through in your early 20s.

The mention of a hoe phase is all it takes these days to quit on years of love

That changed the day she brought up the desire for the special hoe phase she had been forced to go without due to their relationship. It was a nasty fight that day.

She then dropped, "I feel like we should have taken a break a long time ago because I never got to go through my hoe phase in high school."

A ton of bricks might as well have fallen on him. She did her move by threatening to break up and even threw her engagement ring at him. She tried apologizing, but this time something was different. He told her that he needed time to cool off.

He went to work, and she went to a guy friend's house - she would later reveal through text messages. A guy friend that he didn't know. The fighting continued and that led to him packing up and moving to his grandmother's house while his fiancée was at work.

It was over. Seven years down the drain. Her possible head start on her hoe phase was all it took. He wasn’t strong enough to help her navigate the rough waters that would surely come with a full-executed hoe phase.

His life, he claims, is better and more stable. It turned out that none of his family and friends liked his ex. As for her, she's free to get her hoe on.

The good laugh he says he shared with friends about videos she posted of herself dancing in a bar with a crop top and camo pants proves that he doesn’t miss her at all and isn’t thinking about being a part of her "hoe phase" at all.