Texas Longhorn Fan Is Completely Unaware That Her Young Child Is Repeatedly Sipping Off Her Beer During Game

You can't keep your eyes on your kids at all times. Not even when they're sitting next to you at a football game. Sometimes you lose track of what they're up to. That's how life works.

It's a hot afternoon, the Texas Longhorns are on the field dismantling the visiting Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on their way to a 51-3 win. You've had a cold one or maybe two and are busy digging through a bag.

It's backup quarterback Arch Manning's first start and your No. 1 ranked team in the country is back after all. Add the fact that the horns are up everywhere you look, and your slightly distracted.

As you dig through your bag for something, your young child happens to get hold of the latest beer you've been putting away. It happens.

Thankfully, instead of warning you that your kid is repeatedly sipping your beer and polishing it off, someone a couple of rows behind you has pulled out their phone to capture it for a viral TikTok video.

They don't see a kid drinking beer, they see a TikTok video that they're going to slap the song Tipsy by J-Kwon on along with the "toddler drinking is really bad" caption. That's an easy one million views or more.

Texas Longhorns fan gets distracted and is completely unaware that her young child is sipping her beer

You can't blame the kid. It was hot. They have no idea what direction the horns are supposed to be. They don't know who Arch Manning is or what Texas is back means. They're just thirsty and trying to cool down.

Now the person who grabbed the video and is enjoying the almost two million views it's generated did eventually let mom know what was going on, according to the reply in the comment section.

Someone asked, "did she finally realize?"

Now don't worry, they're not buzzkills or anything. They waited until the kid had finished the last few sips. Again, according to the replies.

"Mom gets her beer back *beer all gone*," a commenter said, to which the poster of the video confirmed, "that's exactly what happened."

Things happen. Sometimes your kid has a few sips of beer while you're distracted and everyone around you does nothing to stop it. It's not like mom said here have a beer to the kid.

The kid didn't start chugging it out of her shoe like a seasoned veteran. Having said that, mom might want to start keeping a closer eye on her child. She did take several sips.