Reddit Users Share Advice Young Men Should Know, And The Answers Are Great

What's some advice you'd wish you'd known at a younger age?

It's an interesting thing to think about, and I'm sure many different ideas pop into your head when hearing that question.

After all, we all get wiser with age, life experience and, hopefully, you don't make the same mistakes as you age that you did in your youth.

Viral Reddit thread shares advice for young men.

If you could go back and give yourself some advice at a younger age, what would it be? That's the topic of a viral Reddit thread titled, "Men in their 40s, what’s one piece of advice for men in their 20s?"

While a lot of Reddit content is pretty fun or downright crazy, this one is a shade more serious. Check out the answers below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Have a gym or workout routine. It's a lot easier to maintain strength than it is to build it later.

Learning to postpone gratification is key. Important goals like building wealth, advancing your career, nurturing relationships, maintaining fitness, and enhancing intelligence grow in small steps. Initially, progress may seem slow, but consistency pays off over time.

No matter what path you choose it will come with some regrets, so don’t worry about having any. You will. So get on with it.

Stop being so insecure, nobody is thinking about you as much as you think.

Spend time with your parents. Before you know it they will start getting old. They will get sick. They will start forgetting. They might not even remember your face one day. They will die. It will break your f*cking heart.

Say yes to things out of your comfort zone. You’ll rarely regret it.

Never put your company ahead of yourself, because when push comes to shove your company will never, ever put you ahead of the bottom line.

A sh*t box vehicle that runs and is paid off, is way cooler than the brand new limited edition one that you have to pay biweekly for.

Moisturize, wear sunscreen, and sunglasses. Protect your skin and eyes. Buy good shoes, good tires and good mattresses. Protect your body with what goes between the earth and it. Eat healthy (a balanced diet. Minimum junk) and don't smoke or drink (at least not as much as I did) and exercise. Anything. Walk, hike, weights etc. Protect the INSIDE of your body. You can save all the money you want, but taking care of your body is an investment in your future self.

Understand compounding interest.

Sort your weight and fitness out now. It only gets harder.

The thread is full of a ton of great advice. Allow me to share the best advice I can give any person, even though I'm not in my 40s.

Give up sugar and soda. It's absolutely awful for you, there's no upside, it's only negative and you'll thank yourself once you do.

I used to be really overweight because I drank Mountain Dew around the clock. I had my last one at the end of September 2018. I went on to lose around 70 pounds. Yes, I lost 70 pounds *AFTER* I decided to quit drinking so much soda.

Reversing unhealthy life choices gets a lot harder to do as you get older. Start making healthier decisions now, and I promise it's easier than waiting as you age. Let me know what advice you would share with your younger self at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.