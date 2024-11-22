You'll Never Guess Where This Golf Cart Parade Crash Happened (Yeah; It Was Florida)

Footage of a near-disastrous — which now means it's very funny — golf cart crash has taken the internet by storm and you'll never guess which state it hap--

…yeah, it was in Florida.

The video you're about to see took place in The Villages, a part of Central Florida where your grandparents probably live, but if they don't, then they certainly have friends who do.

That be set to the sounds of "Flight of the Valkyries" is just too perfect.

When I was a kid, my town used to have a big Memorial Day parade and a big draw was a bunch of old dudes driving miniature antique cars in formation and I think this is what they were trying to do with those golf carts.

That's right out of the miniature antique car-driving playbook; that little weaving move. The only problem is that some wires got crossed and both carts zigged when they should have zagged.

I'm happy to report that the fella who got thrown out of his cart like a crash test dummy is okay. Which means you can laugh without feeling guilty.

Glad to hear the only injuries were some bruised egos, but I can't get over how this happened in The Villages. That town practically runs on golf carts. There are residents there who log more time in the seat of a golf cart in one week than a lot of people do in their entire lives.

But, clearly, even golf cart aces are guilty of the same thing the rest of us are which is not treating golf carts with the respect they deserve. They're only a few steps removed from being a full-on automobile and yet we've all been guilty of trying to steer one with our knee while trying to fill out our scorecards and light a cigar at the same time.

You wouldn't do that in a car… at least I wouldn't. I don't want to put words in your mouth.