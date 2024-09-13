You Won't Believe How Much Tom Cruise Got Paid For His Paris Olympics Final Stunt (Because He Didn't)

Tom Cruise is making headlines after it was revealed how much he was paid for his stunt-filled performance at this past summer's Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.

That's because he didn't get paid anything; Cruise did it all for free.

Viewers may recall that Cruise was seen repelling down on a rope at the Stade de France where he was handed the Olympic flag only to then hop on a motorcycle, drive through the streets of Paris, hop on a military cargo plane and then parachute out of it over Los Angeles, landing at the famed Hollywood sign.

Speaking with CNBC, Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games chairman Casey Wasserman explained how the whole thing went down.

"He finished filming ‘Mission: Impossible’ at 6 p.m. in London, got right on a plane. He landed in LA at 4 a.m. and filmed the scene where he pulls onto a military plane," where they would then film him parachuting down towards the Hollywood sign. Realizing that it was Tom Cruise, who doesn't have readily available time to just hang out, Wasserman said that the team was just trying to get any sort of footage of him. Instead, he says, they got everything.

CRUISE DID EVERYTHING FOR FREE - NICE GUY, OR FOOL?

"We’re like, ‘Well, there’s no way we’re getting this. We’re going to get four hours of filming time. We’ll do the thing with the Hollywood sign, he’ll hand the thing off, and he’s done. Maybe we’ll get the other stuff, and the rest will be just a stunt double."

"About five minutes into the presentation, [Cruise] goes, ‘I’m in. But I’m only doing it if I get to do everything."

Oh, and not get paid anything.

Now we all know Tom Cruise doesn't need the money - but I could probably count on one hand and wouldn't need all my fingers to name as many A-list celebrities who would do all those stunts to promote the LA Olympics of all things and not get paid for it. So in that respect, kudos to Cruise who has also become famous for actually doing his own stunts, whether it'd be hanging out of a plane while it ascends 5,000 feet in the air, or shattering his ankle while jumping across Italian rooftops.

But to not get paid ANYTHING? Come on, Tom - this is the same Olympic Committee that allowed the triathletes to swim in a feces-filled Seine River despite having years to try and fix it ahead of time!

If you asked me, Tom should have taken the money and then donated it to the triathletes who can always say that they swam in… well, yeah.

