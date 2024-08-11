Tom Cruise Pulls Off Insane Stunt At Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

That's how you end the Olympics with a bang.

Event organizers for the Olympics quickly realized that audiences were more interested in big-time action movie stars than whatever the heck occurred at the Olympics' opening Ceremony.

American movie star Tom Cruise appeared for yet another timeless stunt, calling back to his days as Ethan Hunt, at the Paris Summer Games' 2.5-hour closing ceremony on Sunday.

At 62, Cruise performed an exhilarating free-fall at Stade de France. The "Top Gun" star plunged into the crowd, rappelling from high up, descending from the venue's edge with an Olympics flag and spotlighting America's star-spangled excellence.

Cruise also posted a selfie on his social media with the caption, "Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA."

Cruise also appeared on a motorcycle, riding through the uproarious crowds.

The "Mission Impossible" star not only impressed audiences at the 2024 Olympic Games but teased the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, which is expected to feature its own jaw-dropping Tom Cruise stunt.

The final day of Olympic Games action was full of sparks, including a tense battle between Team USA women's basketball and Team France, which ended in a one-point victory for the Yanks.

Cruise wasn't the only notable American at the closing ceremony. Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg also performed on Sunday.

