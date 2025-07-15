Taco Bell's New Mocktails Have Invaded The Menu

Company looks to bring in $5 billion in beverage sales by 2030.

Taco Bell fans asked for cheaper menu prices but, instead, they're getting new drink options.

In fact, if you're a Taco Bell fan in general, get ready to be inundated with beverages for the foreseeable future as the company has announced a new strategic business move that will place a major emphasis on the liquid side of things.

According to a press release, Taco Bell says it is "doubling down on the beverage category with the national launch of Refrescas." Six new drinks - including three that will be permanently placed on the menu — are part of the company's plan to reach $5 billion in beverage sales by 2030.

TACO BELL INTRODUCES SIX NEW MOCKTAIL OPTIONS

That's great and all, but will diehard Taco Bell fans actually care about going to the Tex-Mex spot for a drink instead of some delicious tacos or quesadillas? The company believes so, and is looking to compete against McDonald's and other food chains that now offer a variety of drinks on their menus.

Taco Bell's new drinks began rolling out a few weeks ago and fans will be able to enjoy one of the following new cocktails according to their official website:

- Agua Refrescas : A Taco Bell twist on the beloved Mexican beverage, mixed with real freeze-dried fruit pieces** and green tea to provide a subtle boost of caffeine (52mg per beverage). These vibrant drinks are available in Strawberry Passionfruit, Dragonfruit Berry, and Mango Peach.

- Rockstar Energy® Refrescas: Fans can turn up the energy with a Pineapple Lime or Tropical Punch RockstarEnergy® Refresca — flavors curated exclusively for Taco Bell. With 200mg of caffeine, each drink delivers a delicious boost of energy.

- Refresca Freeze: Taco Bell’s newest Freeze is a frozen take on the Refresca line-up, featuring real freeze-dried fruit pieces, and turns up Strawberry Lime flavor for maximum cool down.

If that wasn't enough, the fast food chain is set to launch 30 new Live Más Cafés, which are essentially beverage pop-up locations.

Never one to lose a chance at clever marketing (where is the Chihuahua though?!), the Bell is calling their version of baristas, "Bellristas." Well played.

TACO BELL EXPANDS BEVERAGE SIDE OF THINGS

"We’re seeing today that people, especially younger consumers, are reaching for refreshing drinks as part of their lifestyle, whether it’s for energy or a sweet treat throughout the day," Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer said in a statement. "So, we’re making big investments to become the ultimate beverage stop where our fans can expect to see the same bold, unexpected creativity in their cups as they do on their plates."

As a self-proclaimed Taco Bell connoisseur who has written about his love of the fast-food chain for years, I don't mind the new mocktails so long as I don't have to start standing in line next to some holier-than-thou, Starbucks snobs. Sorry, but I'm very protective of my Nacho Fries.

But really, can we just bring back cheap tacos again?