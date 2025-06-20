Dölly Crüe: Did Anyone See Mötley Crüe Teaming Up With Dolly Parton Coming?

It's certainly not the kind of collaboration anyone was expecting

It's pretty common to see artists guesting on each other's songs, but it's not something you typically see in the world of hair metal. Still, that wasn't going to stop Mötley Crüe — the music world's leader in umlauts — from teaming up with country star Dolly Parton for a new rendition of one of their biggest hits.

Of course, when you look through the Mötley Crüe oeuvre, there aren't too many songs that would make sense with a dash of Dolly. It seems like it would be weird to hear her belt out some verses in "Shout At The Devil" or "Girls, Girls, Girls."

So there's really only one option, which is the one they went with, and that's the 1985 power ballad classic "Home Sweet Home."

The new single was released on Friday and is part of a new collection the band is releasing called From The Beginning, which the new duet with Dolly is part of.

If you like the instrumentation of the original, you'll like this because, as far as I could tell, it was exactly the same, even down to the guitar solos.

But of course, the big selling point is the singing, and Dolly sounds pretty good, even if her background vocals sound a little shoehorned in.

Now, as for frontman Vince Neil's vocals? I sense quite a bit of Pro Tools voodoo happening.

I don't know if you've seen Mötley Crüe live at any point in the last 20 years or so, but everyone leaves saying, "Man, they sounded great… what the hell is going on with Vince's singing though?"

The man isn't exactly in tip-top shape and can't hit some of those high notes he used to hit on the Sunset Strip back in the era historians refer to as "the day."

But he also gets winded and sings like every three words.

Having said that, what artist today isn't using technology to make them sound a little less like crap?