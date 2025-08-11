You May Not Like It, But THIS Is How You Discipline Your Kid

When it comes to child-rearing these days, finding the proper punishment can seem like a bit of a tight-rope act.

Go too hard, and you risk Child Protective Services busting down your door like you're a fugitive.

Take it too easy on the kid, and all of a sudden you have an 8-year-old running your house and defying your every order.

While it might be an unpopular opinion in today's day and age of arrested development and coddling children long after they need it, I think this dad has it all figured out.

Oh, hell yeah!

As both a father and a fitness freak, this gets my stamp of approval as a form of proper punishment.

The kid mouths off to his mom - hey, we've all been there - and the dad leaps into action.

But instead of brandishing the belt or taking away privileges, the father in question decided to build a little character along with some muscle.

This is a perfect way to instill discipline in a young man while getting him some exercise, and in a country that is taking the cake (pun intended) in childhood obesity rates, I say kudos to this guy.

Respect your mom AND hit your push/pull/legs splits, right on!

My only concern with trying this on my own son when he gets old enough is that I don't want him to resent exercise and associate it with punishment only, but we can cross that bridge when we come to it.

I was expecting the comments to be a cesspool of softies condemning this dad for his choice of punishment, but the sentiment was almost universally positive.

The best part is that after the push-ups and squats were finished, the dad let his kid know that he still loves him.

You just know when this kid gets a little older, he's going to be grateful that his dad taught him respect and discipline instead of just letting him run the asylum, and he did it in a way that wasn't cruel or violent.

I can think of plenty of people who could've used this type of punishment when they were younger, but let's just be thankful that at least one dad seems to have figured out disciplining his children the right way.