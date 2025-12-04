You Could Power A Small City With The Electricity Coming Out Of The Excel World Championship

I love the idea of a nice, crisp Excel spreadsheet, but I hate putting them together. Data laid out in neat rows and columns is nice, but typing all of that in and remembering all the different formulas like I'm a professor in quantum physics? That's not for me.

However, there are people out there who don't just enjoy putting them together; it gets their competitive juices flowing.

The 2025 Excel World Championships — the Super Bowl of Excel Esports — took place this week in Las Vegas, and I was not prepared for the amount of electricity emanating from the arena.

Yes, the arena.

Just look at the way the competitors (players? Spreadsheeters? Sheetspreaders?) enter for their matches. It's like watching the Jordan-era Bulls if everyone in the lineup worked at Staples or in a cubicle on their off days.

If that doesn't make you want to start doing some data entry, I'm not sure what will.

Seriously, check your pulse.

Vegas seems like the perfect place for this, by the way. Imagine stumbling around, hammered out of your gourd, and walking into this.

That would either be the best or worst thing that ever happened to you, but either way, you'd get a story out of it.

Last year's champion, Michael Jarman, was in the field for this year's competition as well.

As Jarman alluded to, the field is getting increasingly stacked every year, which makes repeating harder than it has ever been.

Unfortunately for him, a second-straight title was not in the cards (spreadsheet?) as this year's champion was Ireland's Diarmuid "Dim" Early, who claimed the top prize this year.

Congratulations to Early!

I love stuff like this, man. This whole thing just gives off ESPN The Ocho vibes in the best way.

And next time I need a spreadsheet put together, I know who to call.