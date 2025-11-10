You Can’t Even Hit A Strip Club For Your Mom’s Wedding Anymore Without Your Girlfriend Getting Upset

Is there a better way to celebrate your mom's wedding, and bond with your stepdad at the same time, than by hitting up a strip club for the bachelor party? If there is, I'm all ears because I'd love to hear it.

If you're lucky, you'll catch your future stepdad in a compromising position that gives you the upper hand for many, many years to come. That's the sort of bonding you can't get by going to a football game.

It's the sort of bonding this 24-year-old is going to miss out on thanks to his 23-year-old girlfriend of nine years. Instead of letting her love lead the way by trying to understand why this bachelor party experience is so important, she chose to make it about her.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

If he can forgive her, he's a better man than I am. Having your girlfriend get upset that you run out every pay day and blow money at the strip club is one thing, but that's not what's taking place here at all.

"My mom is getting married for the first time this year. Both me and my girlfriend are in the wedding. The Bachelor party is coming up and there are plans to go to the strip club," the loving son wrote on Reddit about his dilemma.

"Neither of us have ever been to one before. It’ll be guys only, so me, my stepdad, cousin and couple other people."

He just wanted to celebrate his mom’s wedding, but his girlfriend had other plans.

The bottom line is that his girlfriend isn't happy, which he says he understands. They live together and have been in a relationship since they were in high school. He continued, "She feels that it’s a lack of respect in the relationship."

Of course, he says he doesn’t want to go and states that he has better things to spend his money on than strippers. Which could be true, but he definitely wants to go and it has little to do with the performers.

This is about bonding with stepdad and getting the upper hand. Sadly, the girlfriend making it all about her ended up being stronger than his desire to bond. He didn’t want the headache.

After his initial post, he provided an update saying that he would be unable to celebrate his mom's first marriage as he had intended to as her loving son. The trip to the bachelor party at the strip club would have to happen without him.

"I talked to mom told her I would not be attending that specific event but I’d be there for everything else," the unfortunate update read.

This once-in-a-lifetime bonding experience inside the walls of a strip club had been officially ruined for him.

Little does he know that, while he's trying to convince himself that it was the right move, his girlfriend is already plotting her next move to steal more of his joy.