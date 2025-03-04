You Can Sleep In The Times Square M&M's Store If That Sounds Like A Good Time To You

I don't know about you, but I like the occasional pack of M&M's. Peanut or peanut butter would be my preferred version because I'm not all about all this new-fangled nonsense they've been doing.

Brownie-flavored M&M's? Can someone explain to me how the hell that is supposed to work?

I even ponied up a cool $3.50 for a pack of peanut M&M's recently because I'm a ̶m̶o̶r̶o̶n̶ man of class and taste, but even I don't think I'd want to spend an entire night locked in the Times Square M&M's store, but if that sounds like a good time to you, you're in luck.

According to CNBC, the folks at M&M's are offering sweepstakes that will see one winner and their guests being flown out to New York City for a few nights in a hotel and one-night "glamping" (a portmanteau of "camping" and "glamourous") in the store. A prize that the company estimates is worth around $10,000 (although that sure sounds to me like that just shrugged and picked a nice, round number).

So, if you've ever wanted to sleep someplace where you're surrounded by candy and can look out the window and see a guy wearing a bootleg Elmo costume that smells like pee, well, today is a pretty cool day for you, isn't it?

I've been to the M&M's store in Times Square (didn't spend much time there, had to hit the NHL Store and then catch the Flyers-Rangers game at MSG) and I've been to the one at Disney Springs at Disney World many times.

I know my way around an M&M's store, but if you don't, they have lots of M&M's, and if you want to pay way more than you normally would for said M&M's, well, then this is the place for you.

The winner will get as much chocolate and M&M's merch as they can handle while the night inside of the store will include a TV to play video games on, friendship bracelets, and board games to play.

Sure, you can do all that stuff at home, but not surrounded by M&M's!