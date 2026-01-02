Yes, Stranger Things Is Among The Greatest Shows Ever Made | Bobby Burack

As a brand, the series was arguably the most influential of the 2020s

Despite mixed reviews of its final season, Stranger Things remains a pillar of the streaming era. In many ways, the series was the true successor to Game of Thrones as a monocultural phenomenon. Now, roughly 48 hours after Netflix premiered its series finale, questions about the show’s legacy have begun.

The place of Stranger Things among all-time great series is complex. Unlike most contenders, until its final season, Netflix released each season in full. As a result, the show never benefited from the weekly watercooler conversation that drives appointment television.

Still, as a brand, the series was arguably the most influential of the 2020s. Even WWE is airing a Stranger Things–themed episode of Raw this Monday, encouraging fans to wear Stranger Things cosplay at the event in New York.

The show blended the lore of Dungeons & Dragons, Stephen King’s coming-of-age sensibility, and psychokinetic fantasy, all wrapped in a wave of irresistible 1980s nostalgia. In terms of cinematic craft, few series can compare.

That said, Stranger Things is not a Mount Rushmore contender. It isn’t The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, The Wire, or Mad Men. Its storytelling also fell short in depth and character development compared to Game of Thrones at its peak.

Even so, the series was underrated by a recent Empire list of the 100 greatest shows of all time, ranking it just 47th. (Empire's top three, in order: The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and Breaking Bad.)

Excluding comedies, only a handful of dramas are definitively superior to Stranger Things. Succession (ranked fifth by Empire), The West Wing (seventh), and Better Call Saul (eighth) are among them. Personally, Saul’s ability to overcome the odds of being a spinoff elevates it above Succession.

Deferring to OutKick’s original TV authority – Clay Travis’ former executive producer and TV buff Jason Martin — Lost will always belong in the top ten. Although its ending disappointed many, no show better embodied the weekly drama era than Lost.

Martin and I have long agreed that, in terms of plot and symbolism, HBO’s The Leftovers is one of this generation’s top achievements.

Other series that deserve an edge over Stranger Things likely include The Shield, Deadwood, Twin Peaks, and Six Feet Under. We’ll also include Band of Brothers, if for no other reason than to honor my friend and colleague David Hookstead.

After that, Stranger Things is worth an argument.

(Yes, even after a drawn-out, and a bit too melodramatic scene in which Will comes out as gay.)

The question is whether it will hold up over time. Controversial endings often age well after fans set aside their initial emotions. In real time, viewers tend to judge finales harshly when they diverge from the endings they imagined or wanted. With distance, we often rewatch with a more relaxed perspective and gain appreciation for the artistry.

As popular as The Sopranos was during its run, its legacy expanded years later as fans reconsidered— and ultimately revered— its then-infamous fade-to-black finale.

All things considered, Stranger Things is a top 20–30 series ever made. For the first show the Duffer Brothers ever created, that is quite the success story.