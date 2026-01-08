'Yellowstone' Spinoff Gets Big Change Ahead Of Premiere: DETAILS

The upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff focused on Kayce Dutton has undergone a change shortly ahead of its premiere.

The "Yellowstone" universe is expanding with multiple new spinoffs in the works. Taylor Sheridan is a very busy man!

Below is a list of some of the "Yellowstone" universe productions in the works:

"1944" - The third prequel series. Takes place after the events of "1923."

"Dutton Ranch" - Spinoff focused on Beth and Rip.

"The Madison" - Connection to the "Yellowstone" universe not known at this time.

"Y: Marshals" - A spinoff focused on Kayce (Luke Grimes).

"Y: Marshals" gets change ahead of premiere.

One of the spinoffs with the most hype is "Y: Marshals." The show focuses on Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) journey after the conclusion of the original saga.

Well, it's already being tweaked ahead of its March 1st premiere on CBS. US Weekly reported Wednesday that the name is now simply "Marshals."

A quick check into the show's media site shows that it is no longer listed as "Y: Marshals," and is just "Marshals." That would confirm US Weekly's reporting.

What's most interesting is why the network felt the need to drop the "Y" and split off from the "Yellowstone" association in the title.

It's a bit odd. All the power is in the name of the neo-Western saga. Why drop the "Y"? Now sure I can think of a good answer at the moment.

However, the name change isn't the only mystery surrounding the show. The fate of Monica – played by Kelsey Asbille – remains unknown.

There is literally nothing online to suggest she's returning to the "Yellowstone" universe, and that is incredibly odd.

I have no idea how Kayce's arc can continue without Monica, unless the character is killed off. Either way, it's the biggest question looming over the series.

You can catch "Marshals" on CBS starting March 1. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.