When Will New 'Yellowstone' Trailer Arrive? There Is A Solid Clue

How much longer will "Yellowstone" fans have to wait for a new trailer for the rest of season five?

The fifth and final season of the neo-Western series returns November 10th on Paramount Network, and people can't wait to find out how the saga of the Duttons finally ends.

The alleged ending has already leaked online, but to be clear, the network hasn't confirmed if the details are accurate.

Of course, it never would. Fans are now asking when a trailer might drop.

When will a new "Yellowstone" trailer be released?

There have been a couple promos released indicating how the show will end without Kevin Costner in the mix, but they've all used old footage. When will a trailer with fresh footage arrive?

It might not be as long as fans think, judging my history. Let's take a look at a little time:

Season three premiered June 21, 2021. Trailer was released May 6, 2020.

Season four premiered November 7, 2021. Trailer was released September 2, 2021.

Season five premiered November 13, 2022. Trailer was released September 29, 2022.

The trend in the past has been to release an official trailer between two months and about six weeks out. That would seem to indicate a trailer for the rest of season five will arrive in mid-September and no later than the start of October.

Anything is possible. Paramount Network and Taylor Sheridan might have some grand plan that bucks what fans have seen in the past.

However, I doubt it. "Yellowstone" has arguably the best advertising on TV, and do we all know what starts in a few weeks? The NFL.

The best marketing strategy would be to drop a trailer around the start of the season and then cut much shorter promos to flood TV when the games are on. It's really not that hard to figure out. The network has done it before, and I'm sure will do it again.

All the evidence suggests fans will get a trailer in around a month. So, buckle up, catch up on old episodes and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.