'Yellowstone' Fans Reveal Show's Worst Parts, Is The Criticism Fair?

"Yellowstone" fans are still taking shots at the show more than a month after it ended.

Taylor Sheridan's epic Western saga ended on December 15, 2024 with a finale that had viewers very split. Personally, I liked it, and it sets up a spinoff focused on Rip and Beth. Other people hated it. Of course, there's no correct answer. People have to decide for themselves if they feel the payoff was worth it after five seasons of time invested.

"Yellowstone" fans debate show's worst moments.

Some fans have been adamant for the past few years that the quality of the show declined in the later seasons. I could debate that all day. I do think the first two seasons are probably the best, but season three had the best cliffhanger by far.

However, I understand why some fans feel that way, and that was on full display with a viral Reddit thread breaking down fans' worst moments.

Give some of the answers a read below:

When Beth survived a bomb point blank.

No one dying after the big S3 finale was pretty much it. So, yes, this scene, but also Beth surviving, John surviving, Kayce surviving, Jimmy surviving, Monica surviving, Tate surviving, and no real follow up to a bomb going off in the middle of town, or armed men attacking the livestock commissioner, or the most prominent man in town being gunned down on the side of the road. Like this kind of stuff happens in Montana everyday. It was beyond silly.

I say the same thing how does a dude get gunned down. somehow survives(I don’t know how someone survives a mag dump to the torso srsly wtf) then runs for governor without any question being asked.

The part that jumped the shark for me was the Summer and Beth fight scene

Same here. Summers whole storyline was bonkers.

Idk why, but for me it was season 4 episode 3 when Kayce threw that California llama rancher under a cattle guard. I just checked out after that.

When the Duttons were hunted by Jamie’s real father and not one died. At least one of John or Beth should have died.

When Kayce did that Indian sh*t and lived in the woods like a homeless man

when Beth went psycho and was literally the worst. so like episode one and every episode thereafter.

When a Montana militia tried to assassinate a whole family like they were Seals in Al-Fallujah, and the response to it was sending the cow police to murder them back... or maybe that was stealing the kid. I honestly don't even remember which came first. I'm OK with it being a fantasy drama, but it would have been better if it existed within the realms of reality.

Any time Beth just does whatever the f*ck she wants with little to no consequences

When they tried to make it seem like John was the epitome of morality. Dude literally had people murdered to "protect the ranch." It just felt like they were trying abandon the character they were going for in the earlier seasons, a man who will do anything for his land and family even if its not the morally correct thing to do.

Monica is a damsel in distress. Now she’s found herself and she’s badass! Wait, she’s a damsel again. Now she’s badass again! Now she’s a damsel again. Now she’s a whiney damsel. Now she’s a whiney, demanding damsel.

For me, it was when Jamie found out he was adopted and he went and met his real father.

It’s not even a good ghillie suit. It’s so f*cked up.

When John was murdered. No way you’re getting into a governor mansion without anyone ever knowing. Not to mention a whole team of people.

When Lee died

Never jumped the shark, it jumped the snake. When Rip threw a rattlesnake at dudes face and it bit him like some kind of heat sealing missile. Then of course dude crawled up on the bank and died. Ridiculous. Rattlesnakes really carried a lot of this show for me TBH.

Beth getting the abortion, and apparently being totally unaware she was undergoing a hysterectomy, one which went completely undetected by the rest of the family... could've reached the same juncture so much more effectively imo.

When that one chick came back to the show and said she loved Kayce ever since she first saw him and then we never saw her again.

Mine was early on. Season 2; when John had surgery performed by a cow doctor to remove an ulcer. This was based on an Xray wich, if memory serves correct, does not happen. From that point on, I started to nick pick the show.

Any time Beth just walked away from being nearly killed.

When the show and taylor didn't have any balls to kill ANYONE off from the attack, I knew the show was on a downhill turn.....just didn't expect it to be that bad.

It all started going downhill when they needlessly killed off Lee Dutton, he was the best one!

Kayce being an ex-seal was just an easy way for them to be like...ok how does he survive this and kill all the bad guys? I know! Navy SEAL! That way he can't die!

This is why I love "Yellowstone" fans. This thread perfectly sums it up. The show ended more than a month ago, and people are still out here nitpicking and trashing it.

At this point, it's pretty comical. You just have to enjoy the chaos. Was "Yellowstone" perfect? No, I'd argue "Lioness" was a better show by the time Taylor Sheridan's epic Western wrapped up.

However, it put up monster ratings and had a huge impact on the entertainment industry. At the end of the day, that can't be denied.

What did you think of the ending?