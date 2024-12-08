'Yellowstone' Preview For Second To Last Episode Is Bone-Chilling: WATCH

There are only two episodes of "Yellowstone" left, and the one airing Sunday night looks incredibly intense.

The hit neo-Western saga from Taylor Sheridan is at the end of its run after premiering in 2018, and fans can't wait to see how it ends.

The alleged ending has already leaked online (you can read the leaked ending here), but that hasn't done anything to slow down the excitement.

Preview for new "Yellowstone" episode promises chaos.

The episode airing Sunday night is the second to last episode in the series, and the war is officially underway.

Sarah Atwood was shot in the face, Colby was killed in a tragic ranching accident and all bets are off at this point.

Sarah Atwood was shot in the face, Colby was killed in a tragic ranching accident and all bets are off at this point.

Nobody is safe. It looks like that won't change on Sunday night.

Who is ready for another epic ride with the Duttons as the sun goes down on the greatest Western saga to ever air on TV in the modern era.

Clearly, Kayce will continue to be on the hunt for blood as Jamie and Beth battle it out. Does that not get you amped up?

It definitely should. I know I'm going to have some cold beer on ice ready to roll.

Make sure to catch all the action on the Paramount Network on Sunday night.