Sinister 'Yellowstone' Preview Teases Possible Shocking Twist: WATCH

An ominous preview for the return of "Yellowstone" was released Monday afternoon.

The hit neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan returns on Paramount Network November 10th, and fans can't wait to see how the saga ends.

We've been putting years of our lives into the show since 2018. Starting in November, we'll take our last ride - even though the ending might have already leaked online.

You can read the alleged leaked ending here.

New "Yellowstone" preview released

There have been some previous promos released that used old footage from previous seasons. The very short promo released Monday talks about "generations of blood have led to" whatever ending we're getting.

However, that's not really what will spark people's interest. The promo features someone who resembles Kevin Costner's silhouette and hat entering the main home on the ranch.

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's pretty clear what the Paramount Network and Sheridan are trying to do with this promo. They're trying to tease or at least hint at a possible Kevin Costner return.

Remember, Costner announced a couple months ago that he was off the show, but a lot has changed since then. His new film series "Horizon: An American Saga" bombed at the box office and the second film's theatrical release is delayed.

Is it possible Costner agreed to come back and some scenes were shot in secret? It's possible, but I wouldn't count on it. It seems like the two sides ended on pretty bad terms.

Plus, I just can't imagine a Costner return could ever be kept a secret. My money is on that 100% being Rip, but it was framed in a way to make it mysterious.

Definitely do not get your hopes up for a Costner return as John Dutton, even though that was probably the intent here. The good news is we'll find out soon enough starting November 10th. Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.