New 'Yellowstone' Photos Are Missing Major Thing

One person is very noticeably absent from all the "Yellowstone" season 5B photos released ahead of the show's return.

The hit neo-Western series from the genius mind of Taylor Sheridan returns November 10th on Paramount Network, and fans can't wait to return to the world of the ranch.

Hype is at a deafening level. People (myself included!) are analyzing any promos about the show's return like the Zapruder film.

The show's ending has already allegedly leaked online (read the leak here), but that's not slowing down any of the energy.

"Yellowstone" season 5B photos are missing one person.

Now, we have a bunch of photos from season 5B, and one person isn't in any of them:

Kevin Costner.

That shouldn't be too surprising, but there seems to be a growing sense that Costner might have secretly returned due to several promos focusing on John Dutton.

The marketing for the series' return has definitely been a bit strange and unexpected given how much focus is on Costner's character.

Well, he's not in a single one of the five photos released and pushed by the network. You can see all five - two of which you've already seen - below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is his absence absolutely shocking? Not at all, but it's another data point as serious speculation grows that Costner might have reached some kind of secret deal.

Do I think he's secretly returning? Well, I certainly didn't prior to all the promos pushing the John Dutton angle hard. Seeing that changed my opinion a bit.

There's still plenty of time ahead of November 10th for Paramount Network to drip out promos and information. I have no doubt fans will act like CIA analysts and dissect everything frame by frame.

That's what makes "Yellowstone" fans so great.

Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and let's buckle up for a wild ride in a little more than two months.