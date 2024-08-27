New Look At 'Yellowstone' Return Released, Features Prominent Characters

The stream of "Yellowstone" content continues to flow ahead of the show's return.

The legendary neo-Western series from visionary Taylor Sheridan returns November 10th, and Paramount Network has been pumping out plenty of tidbits on social media ahead of the rest of season five airing.

A short promo teaser was shared Monday, and fans also now have two images from the second half of season five.

"Yellowstone" photos released.

One of the photos shows Kayce, Monica and Tate at their home. The first half of season five ended with Kayce doing a vision question and he returned to tell Monica, "I saw the end of us."

Did he mean the end of the Dutton family? The end of the ranch? The end of Monica and Tate? We don't know, but they're clearly alive for the start of season five's return.

You can check it out below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The second photo features Rip and Beth on the ranch in an embrace as they look out over the land.

Obviously, these photos don't give away any plot details other than letting us know who is around, which was never a secret.

One very quick observation is that Brecken Merrill, who plays Tate, no longer looks like the small child he was when the show premiered in 2018.

He's done a lot of growing up over the past six years. There's no doubt about that. Also, should fans read into Kayce's extremely worried facial expression?

Hard to say. We know the final episodes will likely be a bloodbath, and it's unclear who will and won't survive. However, I'm not sure an episodic photo means much in terms of how much it should be analyzed.

Have a theory on how the series will end? I want to hear it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and let's get ready to roll on November 10th.