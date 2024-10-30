New 'Yellowstone' Preview Sends Clear Message About Final Episodes: WATCH

A new look at the final episodes of "Yellowstone" is out.

The hit neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan returns for the start of season 5B November 10th, and to say people are excited might be the understatement of the entertainment year.

Fans have been preparing for a conclusion to the saga of the Duttons since the first episode aired in 2018. Even with the ending allegedly leaking online (you can read the leaked alleged ending here), excitement hasn't slowed down even a little bit.

The closer we get to November 10th, the more excited people get, including myself.

New "Yellowstone" promo released.

A new promo was released Wednesday, and it has one clear message for fans:

It's all about the land.

The entire point of "Yellowstone" is about the ranch owned by the Dutton family and the fight to keep it. That won't change in the final episodes, judging from the new preview.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While nobody knows for sure what will happen in the final episodes, I think I can speak for fans everywhere when I say we want the conclusion to reflect what fans have come to love.

The series is about the family, land ownership and fighting for what's yours. The Duttons did it across multiple generations and it played out in "Yellowstone" and the prequel series "1883" and "1923."

Now, in a little more than a week, we'll get the ball rolling on the final episodes, and the biggest question left is who will come out on top.

As I've said for a long time, expect for it to be a bloodbath.

We'll find out how things shake out starting November 10th. I can't wait. Hit me with your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.