'Yellowstone' Poster Offers Serious Clue About What's Coming

It looks like "Yellowstone" might have dropped a pretty significant hint about what's ahead with the poster for its return.

The legendary neo-Western series from genius Taylor Sheridan will return November 10th for the start of season 5B, and I honestly can't wait.

Even though the ending allegedly leaked online (read the leaked ending here), I'm still unbelievably pumped to see how the saga of the Duttons ends.

I've long held the theory that it's going to be a bloodbath. That's exactly what that season 5B poster also seems to indicate.

"Yellowstone" poster offers clue about what's coming.

The poster for season 5B shows the silhouette of someone who definitely looks like John Dutton standing among the gravestones of the Duttons who have all died.

"Generations of Blood Have Led To This," is printed at the top of the poster. That seems like a pretty clear indication that the sole focus of season 5B will be a massive war with plenty of killing.

Take a look at the poster below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm not sure anyone can see this poster and come away with any conclusion other than it clearly indicates death is looming on the horizon.

If not, why the hell does it feature a graveyard where all the deceased Duttons are buried? It wouldn't make any sense.

Plus, we all know "Yellowstone" has been building up for multiple characters to get taken off the board by the time the credits roll for the last time.

As a betting man, I think we can all safely guess Jamie is a goner. The only reason Beth and Rip probably will survive is because they're needed for spinoff/extension series. Everyone else's fate is probably a coin flip.

We'll find out in a little more than two months when we get the season 5B premiere on November 10th. Expect lots of carnage. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.