New 'Yellowstone' Preview Promises Total Carnage In Final Episodes: WATCH

Another preview is out for the final episodes of "Yellowstone," and it looks incredibly intense.

The hit neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan returns this Sunday for the start of season 5B, and I truly can't wait.

The alleged ending has already leaked online (you can read the leaked ending here), but that hasn't done anything to slow down my excitement.

New preview released for the return of "Yellowstone."

With the show's return this weekend, more and more promos have been released by the Paramount Network, and the latest one makes it clear violence is coming.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pretty intense, right? The reactions from fans of the show were also overwhelmingly positive:

There's no doubt at all that excitement is growing for the return of "Yellowstone." The show's last episode before going on break aired on January 1, 2023.

That feels like a different lifetime ago. No fan should ever have to wait nearly two years between seasons, but as we all know, the show was engulfed with chaos.

Kevin Costner is gone and it's going to be fascinating to see how the show proceeds without him. Can Sheridan bring "Yellowstone" home with a great conclusion without its most famous actor?

We'll soon find out.

Check out the return of "Yellowstone" this Sunday on the Paramount Network, and let me know all your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.