'Yellowstone' Went To An Extreme Length To Protect Ending, Cast Reveals

It sounds like the majority of "Yellowstone" cast members don't know how the series will end.

Season 5B premieres November 10th on the Paramount Network, and excitement is through the roof. Even though the ending has already allegedly leaked on Reddit (read it here), nothing has stopped fans from sharing their excitement and debating possible outcomes.

It's been a very long ride, and as a huge "Yellowstone" guy, I can't wait to find out how the saga of the Duttons ends.

Turns out that we all might be finding out when the cast does as well.

"Yellowstone" cast wasn't given unredacted scripts.

The show released an inside look at the making of season 5B ahead of its return, and there was one piece of information several actors and cast members made crystal clear:

Scripts were redacted so that people only know their specific roles and nothing else. You can watch the cast explain it in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

How many cast members do we think saw the viral leaks of the alleged ending on Reddit? I'm guessing at least some had to.

At the very least, you think someone would have told them. The fact Taylor Sheridan redacted everyone's individual scripts, and then the ending might have leaked is honestly a bit hilarious.

Paramount Network is out here treating the ending like America's launch codes for the nukes. Then, one upset dude in Montana with access to the internet hops on Reddit and the rest is history.

I definitely did like hearing it's a "visceral, emotional roller coaster." Anything less would be a disappointment. The fact such great lengths were taken to protect the scripts handed out also makes me think there might be multiple curveballs coming our way once things get rolling again on November 10th. We'll find out in less than a month and a half. Have a theory about the ending? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.