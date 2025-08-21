Viral 'Yellowstone' Series Claim Debunked, True Story Surfaces

Multiple different "Yellowstone" spinoffs are in the works from Taylor Sheridan.

It turns out reports about an upcoming new "Yellowstone" spinoff aren't completely true.

The internet erupted with the news earlier in August that Taylor Sheridan had cooked up a previously unknown spinoff series titled "Rio Palo."

The series was going to be filmed in Ferris, Texas, according to an official statement from the city. Well, it turns out that's not exactly what's going on.

"Yellowstone" reports weren't fully accurate.

It is true that an upcoming "Yellowstone" series will film in Ferris, Texas, according to Country Living. However, it's not a series titled "Rio Palo."

It's the already-known series focusing on Beth and Rip - which should be one of the biggest spinoffs Sheridan is making.

There is no official name at this time, but the working titled floated is "Dutton Ranch."

While there's no secret spinoff being cooked up by Sheridan as previously reported and claimed by city officials, he is still incredibly busy.

Below are the confirmed upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff series:

"1944" - The third prequel series. Takes place after the events of "1923."

"Dutton Ranch" (working title) - A spinoff focused on Beth and Rip.

"The Madison" - Connection to the "Yellowstone" universe not known at this time.

"Marshals" - A spinoff focused on Kayce (Luke Grimes).

Make sure to keep checking back for updates when we have them on the state of the "Yellowstone" universe. There's certainly a lot more news on the way over the coming months. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.