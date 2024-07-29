'Yellowstone' Promo Teases How Show Will Continue Without Kevin Costner

"Yellowstone" continues to drop clues about how the show will move forward without Kevin Costner.

Costner officially exited the hit neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan in order to focus on his new film franchise "Horizon: An American Saga," and fans have been wondering what kind of impact his absence will have.

After all, how can the series continue without the main character being involved? It's a fair question, and one that fans should be a bit nervous about.

Well, it certainly appears a structure for the final episodes is being crafted.

"Yellowstone" drops new promo

The most popular theory among fans is that the final episodes will focus on Beth's battle with Jamie. It makes sense.

The two have hated each other from the start, and season five went on break as both decided to try to take the other out.

In case there was any doubt about whether or not that'd be the play, it looks like it most certainly will focus heavily on Beth, judging from the framing of the new promo that used old footage.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This promo matches up with a different promo released in early July also previewing a Jamie/Beth showdown. It's really the only way the show can end now that Costner is out.

Focusing on anything else as the central storyline simply doesn't make sense. Will there be plenty about Kayce and Monica? Without a doubt, but I 100% expect the final episodes to be about Jamie and Beth trying to kill each other.

One of the biggest questions is how will John Dutton be written off the show? My guess is an off-screen death that sparks a war to bring everything to an end.

"Yellowstone" returns November 10th, and we'll finally get a look at how the epic series will end. Let me know your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.