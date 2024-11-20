'Yellowstone' Star Bluntly Hits Back At Fan Outrage

Luke Grimes politely pushed back on outrage from "Yellowstone" fans over John Dutton's fate.

As we've covered extensively here at OutKick, many fans aren't happy with how John Dutton was killed following Kevin Costner's exit from the series.

Hitters hired by Market Equities murdered the Dutton patriarch and staged it as a murder. I had absolutely no issue with it. None. It made perfect sense given Costner wasn't returning to film scenes.

Luke Grimes reacts to John Dutton's death on "Yellowstone."

However, many fans have expressed anger and disappointment with the new storyline. It's a bit much and mostly unnecessary.

The man famous for playing Kayce Dutton has broken his silence on the situation. While he knows people are upset, he thinks it will ultimately be a positive.

"It's supposed to be shocking, and it's supposed to kind of sweep the rug out from under you, the way that this show always has. There's always something happening that you don't see coming, and that's sort of the beauty of it. I know there's some fans that are upset, but I think this sort of had to happen to open the story up. It's like, can it survive without him, without the immovable force, you know? And it really does. It blows the story wide open," Grimes said during a recent appearance on "Good Morning America."

There's simply no excuse for people to be this fired up over the death of John Dutton and how Taylor Sheridan wrote it.

As I've said before, it had to be violent and mysterious. Dying in a car crash or having a heart attack accomplishes nothing.

The entire series is about a showdown for the ranch and a civil war within the Dutton family. A staged suicide nobody believes is the perfect way to get the ball rolling - whether fans want to admit it or not.

What do you think about how John Dutton's death was handled?