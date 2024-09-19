'Yellowstone' Star Drops Major News About Show's Ending

"Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes is very happy with the show's ending.

The hit neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan returns November 10th for the premiere of season 5B. The upcoming episodes are expected to serve as the show's conclusion.

Fans have been hooked on the series since 2018, and it's time to find out how the story of the Duttons ends. The ending already allegedly leaked online (you can read the leak here), but that hasn't stopped any of the excitement.

People can't wait, and it sounds like it's going to be outstanding.

"Yellowstone" star reacts to show's ending.

Grimes plays Kayce Dutton on the hit series, and his performance as the youngest Dutton child is one of the best parts about the series. He's a complicated character who wants to do good, but has some dark demons inside of him.

How will Kayce's journey end? We don't know, but the popular actor "couldn't be happier" with how everything plays out.

"I read the last episode the day before we started filming. I couldn't be happier. I think it's a perfect ending for the show for every character. It's just a testament to what a good writer Taylor is, and it's a very, very profound, beautiful ending. I can't wait to sit down and watch it one day," Grimes told Entertainment Weekly.

If Grimes' comments don't fire you up to find out how the series ends, then I have to wonder whether or not you're a real fan.

Fans will have put more than six years of time into the saga by the time the credits roll for the final time. I feel like I was barely an adult when I first discovered "Yellowstone."

Now, I'm in my 30s. It's been a long journey, and I've loved it every step of the way. Even without Kevin Costner returning, I'm still amped up and eager to embrace all the chaos and drama.

Do you have a theory on how it will end? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.