'Yellowstone' Star's Fate Finally Confirmed, Is Great News For Fans

Lainey Wilson has a little more "Yellowstone" left in her system.

The final episodes of the hit neo-Western saga from Taylor Sheridan will start airing November 10 on the Paramount Network.

Fans are amped up and excited to see how the story of the Duttons ends, even though it allegedly has already leaked online.

You can read about the leaks here.

Lainey Wilson returns for final "Yellowstone" episodes.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the final episodes is whether country music star Lainey Wilson will return as Abby.

Wilson, who is on a rocket ship to the top of the music industry, has been tight-lipped about her status on the show, but it's now confirmed fans will see her, once again, on the series.

A casting call for a shoot in Fort Worth is looking for extras to shoot a concert scene with Wilson, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

That means one of the most popular singers on the planet is returning for the final episodes of "Yellowstone." How many episodes will she be in?

That remains unknown at this time, but it's hard to imagine Sheridan would bring her back just for one concert scene. Also, this is great news for fans.

Wilson is low-key one of the best parts of the series. She's a legit superstar and is just casually rocking out on "Yellowstone." It speaks to the kind of draw Taylor Sheridan has.

Make sure to keep checking back for all the "Yellowstone" updates as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. November 10th can't get here fast enough!