'Yellowstone' Fans Draw Line In The Sand After Enraging Plot Development

Some "Yellowstone" fans have had enough with the complaints about the show's return.

Two episodes from season 5B have aired, and the series from Taylor Sheridan wasted no time wrapping up John Dutton's storyline following Kevin Costner leaving the series.

John was murdered by Market Equities and it was staged to look like a suicide. The plot development enraged a lot of fans.

"Yellowstone" fans push back on outrage over John Dutton's fate.

Many took to social media to complain a suicide isn't how John Dutton should have gone out. Of course, it wasn't a suicide, but that hasn't stopped the complaining. Well, some are pushing back.

A Reddit thread titled "What is wrong with people?" is gaining traction on the "Yellowstone" subreddit, and it's a post worth reading.

It states the following:

"Why are so many people unable to understand that Taylor Sheridan didn't "do Kevin Costner dirty" by having John Dutton kill himself? HE DIDN'T KILL HIMSELF. THAT WAS LITERALLY THE ENTIRE POINT OF ALL OF THE PRESENT DAY SCENES FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE EPISODE. They showed that it was a planned assassination that Jamie's side piece set up. Did you stop watching? At least watch the entire episode if you are going to complain about how they handled Costner's exit. It was made very clear in the show that it wasn't suicide--repeatedly. There's no way you could miss that if you actually watched it. I don't get it. It's like when LOST ended and so many people were like "oh so they were dead the whole time then." No, not even a little bit. Did you even watch?"

Bingo.

To my great surprise, many hopped in the comments to back up the original poster. Check out some of the replies below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Thank you! It’s been driving me crazy too! Do people not even watch before they form their opinion?

There were a ton of people posting FB mourning the suicide while the episode was airing. I think they just wanted attention for watching the show.

Thank you for this. I’ve been about to pull my hair out over this one. The whole point is John didn’t kill himself and it was supposed to be obvious to the viewer right from the start he didn’t kill himself.

This. Because him having a heart attack or dying in a plane crash does nothing for the narrative of everyone wanting to get his land.

I think some people watched the first five minutes, saw Dutton apparently killed himself, said 'What bullshit!', shut off the TV, and went on social media to complain.

It’s actually the perfect way to do it, if you were forced to do an off screen death anyway. It’s incredibly clear from the second they show that that it was a setup. John has given his thoughts on suicide before. If he was being blackmailed he would’ve just said "people tried to take my land and hurt my family so I killed them." You didn’t even need the scene that explains it was in fact a setup because it was obvious. If you want to be upset at Taylor for ruining the relationship with Kevin Costner go ahead but to be mad about this is insane

I think they expected at least a couple scenes of him before ending his character, but I don’t know why. We knew he wasn’t coming back, not even a little bit. Killing him off in the beginning was the only option. I don’t know why everyone was so shocked. I certainly expected it.

Anyone who thinks he killed himself doesn’t understand plot devices and doesn’t read into how the characters reacted in the first episode. They also assume something that fundamentally goes against the character. Some people can’t read beyond what is physically shown to them.

I agree with the thread and people showing support. I do not understand why people are so upset. We all know Kevin Costner wasn't coming back.

That's been known since the summer. The fact people are outraged at John Dutton being murdered and it being concealed as a suicide simply must not be paying attention.

The show is about the fight for the land and now an internal family civil war between Beth and Jamie. If John Dutton dies in a car crash, has a heart attack or dies in a ranching accident, how does that spark the events needed for the war? It wouldn't be sinister. It wouldn't be murder.

The entire point is everyone knows he didn't kill himself. They know he was murdered, which sparks the events that will put a bow on the series.

Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and let's embrace debate.