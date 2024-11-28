'Yellowstone' Ending Theory Sets Internet On Fire

Is Jamie about to have an unexpected arc to close out "Yellowstone"?

The hit Paramount Network Western saga from Taylor Sheridan only has three episodes left before it's done for good.

It's hard to believe we've been watching for more than six years at this point. Well, we have and it ends soon.

The ending allegedly already leaked online (you can read the leaked ending here), but that hasn't stopped people from floating theories of their own.

Jamie/"Yellowstone" ending theory goes viral.

A Reddit post popped up this week floating a very interesting theory:

A Jamie redemption before the credits roll for the final time.

"I think Jamie is heading for a redemption arch. I predict he will be the one to bring the bad guys down and allow the ranch to be saved by the remaining Duttons, Rainwater and the Senator. The price he pays is his life," the post states.

Interesting theory. Jamie saves the ranch but dies in the price. Is it possible? Let's see what others are saying and then unpack:

I don’t know if he will be a hero but I do think he will turn against ME and the airport project! Well I hope so

They know John was murdered and Kaycee already suspects Jamie. The only person Jamie can blame got smoked in the last episode. I’m guessing the developers go down in flames and Jamie goes with them. Tate is native, Kaycee has a relationship with the Chairman. Somehow Tate’s bloodline will have the ranch in perpetuity and the ranch will be part of the rez, so tax exempt. Ta-da!

I desperately want Jaime to be the hero in the end, but the way he’s written in this season so far leads me to believe he’s going to remain cowardly until the end

I hope the land goes back to Rainwater and the tribe.

It will in some form, remember, Tate is the only heir and half native. If the ranch becomes part of the rez, it’s sovereign and untouchable and un-taxable.

Beth is psychotic. I'd like him to have a win.

He’ll end up saving the ranch but Beth’s temper and dumb bullshit narrative she has with him will end up with her killing him out of spite even after he saves the ranch.

I’d love to see Jamie save the ranch. I hope he doesn’t pay with his life, though.

Now, let's ignore the alleged leaked ending for a moment in order to indulge in this theory going viral. Is it possible Jamie is having a redemption arc?

I think it's very possible, and there are two clear pieces of evidence to support it. First, Jamie made it clear he never wanted Sarah Atwood (RIP) and Market Equities to actually murder John Dutton. He had no idea they were actually going to do it, and he seemed shattered to learn the truth about what had happened.

Second, the assassins who Sarah hired to kill John Dutton blew her away at the end of the latest episode. Not only did they smoke her like a turkey, they did it while she was on the phone with Jamie.

That could be a radicalizing moment when decides to make a move of his own. Add in the fact the new Governor of Montana is trying to knife him, and it's not understand how Jamie might end up on a redemption arc.

Do I think it will happen? No, and I don't think it would matter in the end even if it did. I remain convinced Jamie will die, although I'd be fine with him surviving. Let me know your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.