'Yellowstone' Finale Preview Teases Major Death: WATCH

Prepare for death and chaos on the "Yellowstone" finale.

The final episode of Taylor Sheridan's legendary neo-Western series airs Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and it will bring an end to a saga that started more than six years ago.

You can read the leaked alleged ending of the show here.

"Yellowstone" finale preview is electric.

The show released a preview Sunday morning for the finale episode, and it's a shot of adrenaline straight to the soul.

It certainly appears death is imminent (most likely for Jamie), and Beth vows to avenge John's death. It also looks like the train station might make a brief appearance. That's a pretty clear sign someone isn't making it out alive.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Whose pulse is jacked up right now? I know mine is. It's hard to believe we all started this journey back in 2018, and now in December 2024, the original saga is coming to an end.

It will all be over by the time the sun comes up Monday. It almost puts a couple tears in my eyes.

Do you have a prediction for how it will all go down? If so, let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I've got my fridge stocked with some cold beers, my popcorn is ready and I can't wait. Let's ride!