'Yellowstone' Fans Have Unexpected Reactions To Brutal Death

"Yellowstone" fans have a lot of unexpected sympathy for one character after the show's ending.

Taylor Sheridan's Western saga wrapped up the original storylines this past Sunday night with the season finale. You can read my full breakdown and review here.

It wasn't what many fans were expecting, but it did a nice job of putting a bow on many different storylines while leaving room open for spinoffs.

Do "Yellowstone" fans have sympathy for Jamie?

The biggest moment of the finale was when Beth and Rip killed Jamie. It was five seasons in the making, and finally had to happen.

However, it turns out not everyone was a fan. In fact, it sounds like some hardcore fans think Beth and Rip were the villains at the end of the day.

A viral Reddit post states the following:

The adopted kid who was used and tossed away because he didn’t obey the family 100 percent gets killed by the sociopathic sister because she can’t take any responsibility for her part in a mistake that was made when she and her brother were teens, a mistake made mainly because they feared their fathers reaction and her and her serial killer husband are the hero couple to root for. lol And before some say Rip is not a serial killer wiki says a serial killer (also called a serial murderer) is a person who murders three or more people,[1] with the killings taking place over a significant period of time in separate events. So he fits lol.

It's certainly an interesting argument, and people were quick to jump in the comments with plenty of different takes:

I guess Jamie admitting he was going to turn The Yellowstone into the biggest resort was probably the final nail in the coffin.

Facts. The crazy thing is on top of all of that he actually tells her how much he regretted taking her to the clinic that day only for her to respond that she was going to TAKE HIS CHILD FROM HIM.

yup. all of this is true. but whether you like Jamie or Beth that ending was SO PREDICTABLE. there was no tension or question of what was going to happen. the entire thing fell flat

I just can’t believe the police believed a woman who clearly broke into her brother’s home to kill him immediately after their father’s funeral - and having a laundry list of accusations for the cops to hear. Sure - I bet her intentions for going there were genuine and she just wanted to talk. Rip and Lloyd are not forensic experts so there’s a lot of Jamie’s blood there, even if they made an attempt to clean (which would also be quickly determined by the forensic guys). Jamie’s not great but this is the ending they envisioned for him? I actually thought it could have been a twist in that he actually got the upper hand on Beth - twice. But when she started mouthing off about selling the reservation and seeing his reaction, I knew he was toast. So middle of day in Helena MT… two cowboys in a Yellowstone truck are carrying a body sized rolled up carpet that looked like it weighed something…. Maybe the cops could have gotten a few clues from the neighbors as to what direction "Jamie" took off from? Maybe someone noticed a heftier man with a beard and a cowboy hat that was definitely not their neighbor get into Jamie’s car and drove off with the truck marked "Yellowstone" on the side?

I rarely agree with Reddit and holy sh*t am I relieved everyone else felt the same way I do. So much bad writing. From Beth being one dimensional, to Rip being her/Travis’ little b*tch, to Jamie’s character assassination, to Kayces character basically becoming Monica. Sooooo many missed opportunities, even from within. Allowing Jamie to make one last sacrifice to save the ranch. Allowing Beth to grow from c**t to loving wife/mother. Allowing Kayce to find balance with being a Dutton and being with Monica. But nope. No growth. No dimension. All this because Taylor couldn’t make working with Kevin Costner work. His entire show was ruined. This ending is game of thrones level bad.

Jaime stayed his whole life. Everyone else left while Jaime helped run the ranch from a legal aspect his whole life and the one time he wanted something, attorney general which was partly to help his dad and he did get permission btw he got told to quit mid race and worse his dad backed a other candidate. He did everything by the book and got yanked back by the collar. I wouldn’t doubt it wouldn’t make things sour. Also when Beth went to him as a kid he was a teen. I am not saying he made a good choice and he should have got John right off the bat but he was a teen. Teens don’t make great decisions. He was afraid of their father too but Beth made some stupid decisions too. She should have gone to her parents not to a teenager.

The amount of Beth d*ck-riding I see on social media is INSANE😭. She’s not some girl boss, she’s corny, rude and an overhyped b*tch. It’s almost like people who support her hatred for Jamie don’t see the incessant amount of abuse he’s endured from her and the family over the last few years. What happened when he was a teen was a mistake, that doesn’t mean he needs to die over it like???

Yellowstone let her fandom ruin the show just like Game of Thrones did with Arya.

It’s also he expressed regret and tried to make amends with her over the years and her deciding to turn it into a one sided vendetta is supposed to make him a villain for what happened. It’s such a weak reason to have written for why she and the viewing audience were supposed to hate Jamie.

Also she just made his son fatherless that definitely won’t come back to bite her in the ass in the future if the stupid ass writers even remember Jamie ever had a kid in the first place

I genuinely think the plot was swayed by public opinion. In earlier seasons Beth was portrayed as bath*t insane but the audience liked her so much she became more and more pivotal to the show. In these final episodes, suddenly she's not that insane, she's actually a genius mastermind who has been playing 4d chess the entire time

After season 1 Beth and john treated Jamie like sh*t. He did everything he father asked and made one awful mistake with his sister when he was still a kid basically. If showed him an ounce of respect nothing like this happens. Writing of Beth and Jamie feud was awful for seasons.

Here’s the thing to me, I’m honestly fine with Beth having the victory at the end of the series. But the problem is that Beth got the victory the whole series. I can’t think of any time Jamie won any sort of battle between them. Why is Jamie the main antagonist if he’s so easily beaten? Why did they pussyfoot around before finally killing or ruining his reputation? It just doesn’t work. It’s like I’m when watching a boxing match where one fighter is clearly the decisive winner, but you have to wait for all the rounds to end for it to be over. The writing could’ve been much better about their beef through the series.

Honestly, I definitely understand the perspective that Beth isn't a hero, and Jamie wasn't the supervillain some fans wanted him to be.

Let's just all have clear eyes while having this discussion. Beth is an awful person. She's absolutely terrible, and karma would eventually catch up with her if there was any fairness in the world.

I understand it's a fictional TV show, but we can still break down the drama. Jamie was more or less bullied and manipulated by Beth and John for his entire life.

Then, he's gutted like a fish by Beth and Rip. The dude really never had a chance at success. All he wanted to do was please his family, and all his sister wanted to do was kill him.

It's definitely not as black and white as all the girl boss fans on social media make it out to be.

What do you think about the ending with Jamie and Beth? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.