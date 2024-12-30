'Yellowstone' Ending Gets New Twist After Old Video Resurfaces

It turns out the ending of "Yellowstone" was sitting in front of us the entire time.

Taylor Sheridan's legendary Western saga wrapped up earlier in December, and opinions seem to be all over the place. People either hated the ending or loved it. Personally, I'm more in the latter group.

Old "Yellowstone" video resurfaces.

The ending wasn't shocking to those of us who watched "1883." The prequel series scene included a prophecy that the Native Americans would take the land back after seven generations.

That's exactly what happened, but there might have been a much bigger clue staring everyone directly in the face.

It was the scene when John Dutton had Rainwater arrested, and the tribal leader tells him he's going to buy his land once he dies and erase him from it.

That's literally exactly what happened. Kayce sold most of the ranch to Rainwater, and they took down all the Yellowstone symbols. The graveyard was left protected.

Watch the scene from 2018 that called the ending below.

It's tidbits and snippets like this one that remind me the fact Kevin Costner quit the show might not have impacted the ending all that much.

The Dutton patriarch was always going to die. That was clear from the start. It was also pretty obvious the Native Americans would get something.

I expected that to happen through Tate. It would have represented the Duttons and Native Americans winning. Instead, Kayce sold most of it off. Rainwater bought it after John's death just as he promised to.

It will be fun to see how much more stuff gets unearthed as time passes. What did you think of the finale?