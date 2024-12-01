Intense 'Yellowstone' Preview Promises Chaos In New Episode: WATCH

The upcoming episode of "Yellowstone" looks like it's going to be very dark and sinister.

Episode 12 - titled "Counting Coup" - of the final season of the legendary Western saga from Taylor Sheridan airs Sunday night on the Paramount Network.

There are only three episodes remaining in the show, and fans can't wait to see how it ends. Theories are flying around, and the alleged ending already leaked online (you can read the alleged ending that leaked here).

Preview for latest "Yellowstone" episode is incredibly intense

Well, it looks like "Yellowstone" fans are certainly in for a wild ride Sunday night, judging from the preview for the episode.

It appears Beth and Kayce are on the hunt for blood, and they're looking to get it from Jamie. Buckle up because Sarah Atwood's death was only the first domino to fall.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Do we think all hell is going to break loose or do we think all hell is going to break loose? The answer is obvious, and the answer is yes.

It's very clear Kayce, once again, is going to confront Jamie. We saw that in the last episode, and it appears he's going to press him for answers…..perhaps, under the threat of death.

After all, we all know Kayce has zero issue killing anyone he views as a threat. The other option is this is all some selective editing and we're being played for fools.

The good news is we'll find out Sunday night. Hit me with all your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.