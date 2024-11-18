Star Of Hit TV Show Offers Sinister Clues About New Season

It sounds like the new season of "Yellowjackets" is going to be a wild time.

The hit Showtime series follows a high school soccer team stranded in the Canadian wilderness following a plane crash in the 1990s. There's also a modern day timeline with the survivors, and the show switches between them.

It's one of the darkest shows on TV, and it's the perfect blend of horror, paranormal and mystery. I've really enjoyed the first two seasons.

"Yellowjackets" star Sophie Thatcher previews season three.

Season three will arrive at some point in 2025, and fans can't wait to see where the show goes next. Sophie Thatcher stars as Natalie in the wilderness timeline, and is easily the best part of that timeline. With Natalie dying at the end of season two in the current timeline, people have a lot of questions about what will happen forward.

Thatcher made it clear things are going to get very "dark" and viewers will see more of a focus on her role as Young Natalie.

The rising actress told Vanity Fair the following about what might be coming in season three of the hit Showtime series:

I think it resonated. It sets people up for the season, ’cause it gets really dark. You get to see more of my Natalie. It makes me really emotional. People really feel for my character. I love my character more than anything in the world, and I don’t know if I’ll ever feel this again. There was a point toward the end of the season where I would talk about Natalie and just start crying. I’m so protective of her, and that just makes for a really beautiful, intense experience."

This should be music to the ears of fans of the "Yellowjackets." Having more of a focus on the crash timeline and getting even darker is going to be awesome.

I'm honestly not sure how much darker the show can even get. It's beyond sinister. Now, we're being told things are going to get cranked up to a new level. Yeah, you could say that has me excited and interested.

Furthermore, the show is at its best when it's in the crash timeline. The modern day timeline is solid, but the "Lord of the Flies" elements make the crash timeline easily superior.

Every event and development is literally life and death for all the characters. Making sure that timeline is the priority is the best way to guarantee the show flourishes.

Are you a fan of "Yellowjackets"? Hit me with all your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and let's buckle up for a fun ride in 2025.